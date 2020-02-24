Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To A Trampoline Park For The Weekend

Although Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer together, it has been reported that they are doing a fantastic job co-parenting Stormi. The pair was seen coming back together for a fun time taking Stormi on a fun playdate. Take a look at the duo taking their kid on a fun date.

Read Also| Kylie Jenner Reveals That She Loves The Teen Drama 'Pretty Little Liars'

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi on a fun play date

It was reported that Kylie and Travis reunited and took their little girl for a fun time at an indoor trampoline playground Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills, California. The duo took Stormi there on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The trio was seen getting into the colourful venue and was snapped by paparazzi. In this picture, Travis is seen holding Stormi in his arms and Kylie can be seen cosying up to Travis as the family clicked a selfie. Take a look at it here

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi for a Family Day Outing https://t.co/lG7mItJJjp pic.twitter.com/gU1RFEL9ih — Celeb Buzz (@ThExpressOutlet) February 24, 2020

Read Also| From Kylie Cosmetics To Fenty Beauty: Here Are Makeup Brands Owned By Famous Celebrities

In the picture, Kylie can be seen sporting a long leather jacket, while Travis is seen in a black hoodie. Travis was also seen holding a furry blue toy in his hand, and it was also reported that he kept a close eye on Stormi who was having the time of her life.

Read Also| Kylie Jenner's Fun, Rebellious, Teenager Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

The Highest in the Room rapper also played a great role in his daughter’s second birthday. Although not together, Kylie recently had expressed that she and Travis share a great relationship and are like best friends. They reportedly started dating in 2017 and, 10 months later in February 2018, Kylie gave birth to Stormi.

Read Also| Possessive Travis Scott Unhappy With Kylie Jenner Hanging Out With Drake, Say Reports

(Image Credits: Kylie Jenner Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.