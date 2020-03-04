Kylie Jenner Sways To Travis Scott’s Latest Song In This Video; Watch Here

Kylie Jenner’s on-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott has always been grabbing headlines. They also have a daughter together -- Stormi. Jenner has been dropping various hints on her social media that indicate that the couple is back together once again.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Most Memorable And Funniest Interview Moments To Watch

Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott?

In the latest video on social media, Kylie Jenner has hinted once again that she has gotten back together with Travis Scott. She recently shared a video where she was seen smirking to one of Travis’ latest song, Give No Fxk. She looked gorgeous as she put on a filter in the video.

Kylie Jenner had donned an all-denim look. She even opted for matt lipstick while flaunting her new honey blonde look. She was seen enjoying the track song that played in the background.

ALSO READ | Details Of Kylie Jenner's Journey To Being A Successful Entrepreneur; Read

Check out Kylie Jenner's video here:

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Summer Body And Diljit Dosanjh Appreciates The Post; See Pics

Kylie Jenner had even shared a few throwback pictures with Travis Scott on her social media over the last week. This had fans guessing whether the much talked about the couple are back together or no. One of the pictures even has a smitten Travis Scott look at Kylie Jenner during a game a few years ago.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up in September 2019 but have once again fuelled rumours of their patch up. Reportedly, the young couple is very happy after their latest patch up. However, Kylie Jenner has not made it official yet but fans cannot stop gushing about it.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Memorable Appearances In TV Shows And Hollywood Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.