Designer Michael Costello Slams Kylie Jenner's 'bday Dress' Post For Not Giving Credits

Kylie Jenner is currently busy celebrating her 23rd birthday with her family. The beauty mogul also chose to share her festivities with her fans by posting a picture of her birthday dress on social media. However, fashion designer Michael Costello slammed Jenner for posting the picture without crediting the designers who worked tirelessly to make this custom outfit.

Michael Costello slams Kylie’s birthday dress post

It all started when Kylie Jenner shared a picture of her birthday dress. The Kylie Cosmetics founder in this post is dressed in a custom Balmain dress that is bedazzled with blue, orange, and yellow rhinestones. While sharing this picture, Kylie Jenner did not forget to thank Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing.

The beauty mogul wrote, “Thank you my love @olivier-rousteing for the most perfect bday dress”. The moment Kylie Jenner posted this picture, it was flooded with tons of likes and comments. Among these comments, fashion designer Michael Costello also shared his thoughts about the picture.

The LA-based fashion designer criticised Kylie Jenner for not giving the designers who worked on the dress some real credit in this post. He wrote, “Thank you Olivier for the perfect bday dress. And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag, mention or @...Unless it’s paid”.

Michael Costello continued, “And thank you to the glam team who always get tagged no matter what”. In his comment, Michael questioned Kylie and many other popular celebrities like her who do not give due credit to the team of designers who work on such projects. He wrote, “It’s sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high-end designers like Olivier but forget about the other ones”. Take a look at Michael Costello’s entire comment on Kylie Jenner’s birthday dress post here.

Kylie Jenner chose to have a low-key birthday celebration this year. Despite the pandemic, Kylie and her family and friends chose to ring the beauty mogul's birthday with a secret getaway trip. Her family members and friends were spotted getting into her private jet, which sparked reconciliation rumours about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, as the latter was spotted on the tarmac with the rest of the family.

