Apart From Kylie Jenner, Here Are The Celebs Who Did Cameo In Cardi's 'WAP' Music Video

Kylie Jenner is making headlines once again after her appearance in a music video was criticised. Kylie Jenner recently made a guest appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP music video, but this cameo did not go down well with fans. Soon a petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the music video started trending on social media. But apart from Kylie Jenner, the WAP music video featured many other female celebrities. Take a look.

All the female celebrities featured in Cardi- Megan’s WAP video

1. Normani

The Fifth Harmony singer makes a cameo in this video right after Cardi B’s dance sequence. The Dancing with A Stranger singer is dressed in a chequered costume and showed off some of her stunning dancing moves. Cardi B also seems to have loved Normani’s dance skills no wonder she even retweeted her bit from the WAP music video.

2. Rosalia

Rosalia is the next guest appearance in the WAP music video. The flamenco-pop singer is dressed in a red latex bodysuit for the video and is also showing off some killer dance moves. Before making a cameo in this music video, Rosalia has also worked with Travis Scott for his song TKN and she also released an album titled El Mal Querer.

3. Mulatto

Mulatto is the first winner of the rap show The Rap Game. In the WAP music video, she is grabbing the spotlight with her blue latex costume. Apart from starring in this Cardi B music video, Mulatto already released her first album in 2018. She dropped a song titled Muwop with Gucci Mane last week.

4. Sukihana

Sukihana is no new to creating a stir on social media. Sukihana has two major hits included in her discography, namely- Blame Trina and 5 Foot Freestyle. In the WAP music video, Sukihana is dressed in a light brown bedazzled dress. Just all the other WAP cameos the singer is also showing off her dance moves.

5. Rubi Rose

No, Batwoman does not have a cameo in the WAP music video. We are talking about rapper Rubi Rose who recently dropped a new track titled He in His Feelings. Apart from belting a hit in Big Mouth, Rubi Rose also starred in the Bad & Boujee and On Top music video.

