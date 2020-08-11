Kylie Jenner’s Birthday: Kardashian-Jenner Clan Rings In Her Birthday With Throwback Pics

Kylie Jenner turned 23 on August 10, 2020. The makeup mogul's family made sure to ring in her birthday on social media. From current photos to childhood throwbacks, all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings put up posts to wished their little sister. Here's a look at the posts.

Kylie Jenner's family wishes her on 23rd birthday

Kylie Jenner's momager, Kris Jenner was one of the firsts to wish the celeb on social media. She posted several pictures from Kylie's childhood including one where she is dressed identically to older sister Kendall at Disney World. She also posted pictures of her and Kylie and also her granddaughter, Stormi on the Instagram story as well as feed.

Kris Jenner also penned a heartfelt note on Kylie Jenner's birthday. She said how Kylie amazed her every day and also added, "you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy!". Take a look:

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kylie Jenner And Her Daughter's Childhood Resemblance Is Unmissable

Also wishing Kylie Jenner on her birthday was her sister, Kendall Jenner. The model posted several images of her and Kylie from their childhood to present-day to wish her baby sister. Take a look:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Birthday: Kim Kardashian Extends Wishes With Rare Unseen Pictures

Khloe Kardashian also posted several pictures of her and Kylie on Instagram. Among these were also pictures from their childhood. She also penned a heartfelt note for Kylie Jenner which said, "May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it". Take a look:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Birthday: On Her 23rd Birthday Know How Much Is Her Private Jet Worth

Kourtney Kardashian also posted a picture of her and Kylie Jenner to wish the latter on her birthday. She also shared several clips from the latest KUWTK season with Kylie on her Instagram story. Take a look:

Also Read: Cardi B Shares Sweet Birthday Post For Kylie Jenner & Thanks Her For Steamy Cameo In 'WAP'

Kim Kardashian also shared several throwback pictures of her Kylie Jenner to wish the latter on her birthday. She also penned a note to wish her youngest sister which said, "The funniest and most loyal person on the planet! Looking for pictures and finding so many funny memories makes me so happy!". Take a look:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Lesser-known Facts That Many Of Her Followers Might Not Be Aware Of

Also Read: 'Kylie Jenner Is The Most Loyal Person': Kim Shares Unseen Pics On Beauty Mogul's B'day

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Bday In A Bejeweled Dress, Calls Stormi 'the Best Gift Of All'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.