The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kylie Jenner's Braid Gets Mixed Reviews From Fans; Compared to 'Rapunzel' & 'Rat's Tail'

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner recently posted a bunch of pics flaunting her extra-long braid. Her fans gave mixed reactions to the post & compared it to several things. Read on.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a popular social celebrity who owns a successful business under her brand name. She is followed by millions on social media and is often in the netizens' eye for her taste in fashion and her enviable style statements. Recently Kylie Jenner posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram where she was seen flaunting an extra-long braided ponytail. She received a mixed response from her fans regarding the same. Read on to know more.

Read | Details Of Kylie Jenner's Journey To Being A Successful Entrepreneur; Read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner's extra-long ponytail 

Kylie Jenner posted a few pictures on her social media recently, wherein some of them she was seen sitting by the pool and in some, she was standing at a beach. She flaunted her perfectly toned physique in a brown nude coloured swimsuit and a pair of matching trainers. But her extra-long braided ponytail is what caught everyone's attention on Instagram. Kylie Jenner has really long hair but it was apparent in the posts that these were just extensions. 

Check out the pictures of her braid below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Read | Kylie Jenner Is Often Spotted Contributing To The Society With A Social Activity

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Fan reactions to her hairstyle

Kylie Jenner received a mixed response from her followers on the extended braid. While some appreciated her for her style, others made fun of her extra-long braid. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian too was seen commenting on her picture and making a funny remark. Read the comments below.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's hairstyle Kylie Jenner's looks Kylie Jenner's photos
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's hairstyle Kylie Jenner's looks Kylie Jenner's photos
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's hairstyle Kylie Jenner's looks Kylie Jenner's photos

Read|  Kylie Jenner Sways To Travis Scott’s Latest Song In This Video; Watch Here

Read| Kylie Jenner's Most Memorable And Funniest Interview Moments To Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Army
ARMY CHIEF ON CHANGING WARFARE
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Stuart Broad
STUART BROAD OFFERS MOCK HANDSHAKE
Vijay Deverakonda
'ANAKONDA' PIC
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE