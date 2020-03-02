Details Of Kylie Jenner's Journey To Being A Successful Entrepreneur; Read

One might have heard about the famous Kardashian-Jenner family from their worldwide popular reality show called Keeping up with the Kardashians. The youngest family member of this family is known for her amazing entrepreneurial journey who created quite a storm in the cosmetic industry. This member is none other than Kylie Jenner. Her cosmetic line, Kylie Cosmetics, created waves when it was launched. Take a look at how she started and grew her business empire.

The start of Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie founded the makeup company in 2016 and in a span of few years became the youngest billionaire in the world. While launching her lipstick line, she did a lot of interviews for high profile media organisations and personalities.

In an interview with a reputed cosmetics portal, it was revealed that 6 of her lipsticks sold out in 10 minutes after they werel launched. Kylie soon became a billionaire from a millionaire within a span of three years. Currently, her cosmetic brand is at the top of the cosmetic line standing tall with cosmetic companies like Fenty Beauty, which is a business venture by Rihanna. Kylie has now ventured into new range of brand endorsements with the latest being her collab with Adidas.

Brand tactics that Kylie Jenner follows with her every launch

She makes sure that she shares just enough information with the press, so as to create some excitement and anticipation. She uses her social media handles to generate the buzz since she has above 150 million followers just on her instagram. She also uses her official app which showcases her exclusive products. She even collaborates with many brands for more advertisement.

