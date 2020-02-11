Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's Second Birthday Party Had THESE Unconventional Things

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is known for leading an extravagant lifestyle. Recently, her daughter Stormi turned two and Kylie threw a larger than life party for the toddler. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi’s birthday turned out to be a huge affair with a theme park-style party that amazed her fans.

Theme Park inspired Birthday Party

Last year Stormi celebrated her first birthday in StormiWorld -- theme-park inspired by Stormi herself. It featured a live baby shark performance, plenty of expensive gifts and many more fun activities for the guests. Kylie outdid herself with Stormi's second birthday that surprised her fans. The party was called StormiWorld 2 and was inspired by Stormi’s father, Travis Scott’s album Astroworld.

Grand Entry

According to a media report, guests entered the party through a giant balloon that was shaped as Stormi’s head. Kylie also took to Instagram to share a photo with the entry. She was seen posing in front of the entry.

Maps

The entire venue of the party was so big that it required maps to navigate. Guests received booklets after entering the party that guided them with a map of StormiWorld 2. The attractions at the theme-park based party were very diverse and guests could pick where to go. The StormiWorld 2 was huge with many attractive rides.

Rooms inspired by movies

There was also a room inspired by Disney’s hit animated film Frozen. In another room, there was an Elsa impersonator, a station for crafts and even a bounce house. Other rooms included characters dressed from the movie Trolls which danced joyfully.

Other major attractions

There was also furniture made out of ice and many rooms based on different animated movies themes. The biggest attraction was the 'Stormi room' where different dancers performed on stilts. The party had attractions like a giant slide and dancers wearing big Stormi shaped heads. Guests were seen playing with a claw machine game, taking pictures in a photo booth, and making tie-dye. The birthday cake was also a massive attraction as it was surrounded by other desserts.

