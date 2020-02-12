When Kylie Jenner Walked The Ramp For Kanye West - Throwback!

Kylie Jenner is a fashion diva and there’s no doubt anybody would disagree to that. Kylie Jenner owns her own makeup and skin brand an is almost a billionaire at such a young age. Kylie Jenner began her career as a model and walked for a number of designers.

Throwback to when Kylie Jenner walked the ramp.

But back in 2015, Kylie Jenner walked the ramp for Kanye West for the New York Fashion Week. It turned out to be a family affair for Kanye West as the model walked the ramp in his collection supported by her sister, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe.

As per reports, Kylie Jenner walked for Kanye West x Adidas Originals Collection at the Skylight Modern. At the event Kylie Jenner’s sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were sitting in the front row. Kylie Jenner’s younger sister Kendall too was in support of her sister and sat behind along with her rapper friend, Miguel.

Kris Jenner proudly shared a picture of her daughter from the fashion show and was all praises. Apart from this, just like her younger sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner has walked a few ramps for various designers. In 2011, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star walked the ramp for Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Fashion Show at Metropolitan Pavilion.

In 2013, Kylie Jenner returned to the runway to walk in the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Show. On the same show, she even walked with her sister Kendall Jenner. The sisters even walked The Heart truth 2013 Fashion Show at Hammerstein Ballroom, in February.

Kylie Jenner began her career in modelling but soon moved to business. She owns a real estate at just the age of 21. She has a daughter from her alleged boyfriend Travis Scott. She is one of the richest businesswomen in Hollywood today.

