'La La Land' Ending Explained: Is It A Sad Or Happy Ending To The Emma-Ryan Starrer?

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's La La Land may have released in 2016 but still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. It is a simple tell-tale of Hollywood dreams and how they come in between a person's romantic life, but does so with a slash of music and a dash of drama. However, people aware of what happened at the end of the film often argue whether the film had a sad or happy ending based on how things are left at the end. Read below to know what the ending of La La Land means -

La La Land ending explained

After about an hour and forty-five minutes of singing and dancing coupled with romance, the film comes to its final sequence. At the end of the film, Sebastian played by Ryan Gosling successfully manages to open his own Jazz music club, whereas Mia played by Emma Stone becomes the actor she always aspired to be.

After going their separate ways, Mia finally makes her way to Seb's Jazz club with her now-husband. One final dance sequence of Mia imagining what her life with Sebastian could be is then portrayed on the screen only for her to snap back to reality. Towards the absolute end, Mia looks back at Sebastian, the two smile at each other for the last time and she leaves with her husband.

Is it a sad ending?

While this is not the cookie-cutter ending one would expect from a Hollywood-based musical but it sure is a realistic one. Producer Fred Berger had sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017 where he revealed that the film is a love letter to LA which drifts people apart as they head to their different destinations in life. Whereas, the director and the producers had made a pact with each other that under no circumstances will the lead characters end up with each other as they did not wish to showcase an unrealistic story. In conclusion, La La Land's ending can be best defined to be bittersweet, unlike the sad ending it had at the following Oscars where the film was accidentally announced as the Best Picture instead of announcing the actual winner, Moonlight.

