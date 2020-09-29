'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Episode Count Revealed By Creator Mike Flanagan

The Haunting of Hill House was released in 2018 and gained great response from the viewers on Netflix. Now a follow-up series, The Haunting of Bly Manor is set to arrive soon on the streaming platform. Earlier there were reports that the upcoming series had only six episodes. Now, creator Mike Flanagan has revealed the number of episodes in the series.

The Haunting of Bly Manor episodes count revealed

Director and showrunner Mike Flanagan took to his Twitter account to disclose the number of episodes that The Haunting of Bly Manor will have. He mentioned that the horror show will have nine episodes, one less than The Haunting of Hill House which had 10 episodes. Flanagan provided details after rumours were doing the rounds that the show will have only six episodes.

A few people reached out today for some clarification on BLY MANOR, figured I’d just post it - it’s nine episodes. Some websites incorrectly have it at six, not sure why, but it’s nine. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 15, 2020

The update has come as a relief to those who wanted more of the supernatural horror series. Check out some of the reactions after Mike Flanagan’s update on the episode count.

Nine is fine with me! Can’t wait — PROG (@DKroenung) September 15, 2020

Looking forward to it man! — Ben Sloman (@bjlsloman) September 15, 2020

what a relief! I cant wait! — ɱเҡαεℓรσɳ | Bly Manor is coming (@Haunting_man) September 15, 2020

The more the scarier 👻🙌 — Kevin Ketcham (@kevinketcham) September 15, 2020

Great news! More episodes to watch!👻👻👻 — Mr Darcy! pomeranian, astral projector! (@LesleyMT1804) September 15, 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Kate Siege and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, from The Haunting of Hill House cast, will appear playing all-new characters. The Haunting of Bly Manor cast also features T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelie Eve. Victoria Pedretti portrays the role of Dani Clayton, a governess who looks after two very unusual children, and Jackson-Cohen will essay the character of Peter Quint, a charming fellow. Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are cast in undisclosed roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is created by Mike Flanagan, who also developed The Haunting of Hill House. It is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. While the creative team and many of the cast of Hill House is making a comeback for Bly Manor, the storytelling of the two series will not be connected with each other. It has generated good hype among the viewers. The Haunting of Bly Manor will premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2020.

