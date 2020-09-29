What Time Does 'The Boys In The Band' Release On Netflix? Read Details

The Boys in the Band movie stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew, Rannells, Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, and Tuc Watkins, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Joe Mantello. It is an adaptation of Mart Crowley’s 1968 play of the same name. So, we have mentioned everything about The Boys in the Band release date 2020, time, and the plot that you must check out right away. Read on to know more details:

What time does The Boys in the Band release on Netflix?

The Boys in the Band release date 2020

The Boys in the Band on Netflix features the cast from the 2018 Broadway revival of Off-Broadway in 1968. The film will release on September 30, 2020, Wednesday on the OTT platform Netflix. Here are more details about The Boys in the Band release time that you must check out.

The Boys in the Band release time

Apart from The Boys in the Band release date 2020, the fans must be wondering about The Boys in the Band release time. However, the makers have not revealed The Boys in the Band release time. The highly-anticipated flick will premiere on Netflix on September 30, 2020. So, to know the release time of this film, interested people can click on the bell icon or Remind Me for The Boys in the Band on Netflix. It will send a reminder when the film on Netflix releases. Check out the trailer of the movie below:

The Boys in the Band movie plot

The Boys in the Band movie revolves around a group of seven gay friends. As they all meet for a birthday party, the evening witnessed a twist when their college roommate appears, whom they have not even invited. It leads them to discovering buried feelings, truths, and past events. This film movie is a remake of a 1968 play, which features stage cast members like Kenneth Nelson and Leonard Frey. It is considered one of the most anticipated films of recent times.

