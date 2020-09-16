'GIMS: On The Record' Release Time & Other Details About The La Meme Singer's Documentary

The OTT giant Netflix is all set to release French original movies on its platform. Netflix recently expanded its reach with an office space in France and to amp up its investment, it has decided to release French originals. This includes three documentaries and a feature film. The documentaries are titled Move, Gims, Anelka and the feature film is titled Earth and Blood. These French original documentaries and movies are all set to be released in 2020 where they would be available for streaming in 190 countries.

GIMS: On the record release time

Like all other Netflix shows GIMS: On the record will release at 12:00 AM PT on September 17. Netflix subscribers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the show at 8:00 pm Tuesday BST onwards. In India, the documentary will premier from 12:30 pm Tuesday IST.

Gims: On the record is a documentary on the life of French raper named Gims. His last album called Centure Noire had sold more than 5 million units. The documentary shows the behind the scenes of the rapper as he starts his journey from Paris to Marrakech via the United States. The documentary showcases how he rose to fame and finally led to his Stade de France performance in 2019. The documentary was filmed when he was preparing for his tour named Fuego Tour. The documentary is produced by Black Dynamite and ​Chahawat.

All about French rapper Gims

Gandhi Bilel Djuna, who is known by his stage name Maître Gims or Gims is a Congolese singer-rapper-composer. He is a former member of a hip hop group named Sexion d'Assaut. His debut album named 'Subliminal' was released in 2013. The album peaked at no. 2 spots in French album charts. His song La meme became the most played song in France in 2018 in French TV, and radio as well. He has worked with many international artists like Sia, Pitbull, Lil Wayne, Stromae, Maluma, Sting and many others. Maitre Gims released his latest song on 6 September 2020, where he dueted with Egyptian singer and actor named Mohamed Ramadan, the song is titled Ya Habibi and is sung in French and Arabic.

Promo Image courtesy: GIMS Youtube

