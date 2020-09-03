'La Venganza De Analía' Cast List: Carolina Gómez, Ana Wills And Others

La Venganza de Analía aka Her Mother's Killer is a drama series created by Clara María Ochoa and CMO Producciones. The Columbian televison series airs on Caracol Televisión. La venganza de Analía first premiered on April 15, 2020 and is also currently streaming on Netflix. The series lead character Analía is played by Carolina Gómez. Take a look at the entire cast of La Venganza de Analía.

'La venganza de Analía' cast

Carolina Gómez as Analía

La Venganza de Analía's character Analía is played by Carolina Gómez. The actor is also a presenter and model. She holds the title of Miss Colombia 1993. Carolina Gomez is also regarded as 1st Runner-Up at Miss Universe 1994. The lead actor of La Venganza de Analía currently is a record holder for the highest score in the Evening Gown competition in the Miss Universe pageant history.

Ana Wills as Alejandra Mejia

Ana Wills is a Colombian actor. She is best known for participating in the television show Amor en custodia del Canal RCN in the year 2009. Some of her best work include El Bronx (2019), Débora, la mujer que desnudó a Colombia (2018), Venganza (2017), Las Vega's (2016), El tesoro (2016), La esquina del diablo (2015), ¿Quién mató a Patricia Soler? (2015), Allá te espero (2013), La Mariposa (2012), Tierra de cantores (2010), and Amor en custodia (2009-2010).

Edwin Maya as Juan Mario Mejia

Edwin Maya is an actor best known for his appearances in Mi pasión por David (2012) and Las hermanitas Calle (2015). He will be next seen in a short film 1+1: Tres. Edwin Maya plays a supporting role in La venganza de Analía.

Geraldine Zivic as Rosario Marquez

Geraldine Zivi is an award-winning actor who also hosts a television show of Serbian origin. The former model is best known for her roles in telenovelas. The actor's last portrayal was as an Argentinian prostitute in Telemundo's Flor Salvaje.

George Slebi as Pablo De la Torre

George Slebi is a Colombian actor best known for appearances in telenovelas and reality shows. He made his debut in 20003 with a reality show Protagonistas de Novela 2 – La Amenaza. Some of his well-known work includes Ángelus, Móvil 727 and Floricienta. Apart from acting, he has also tried his foot in TV commercials for brands like Sony, Coca Cola, Cerveza Águila, Babaria, Cream Helado and many more.

