Jungkook's Birthday: Did You Know 'Euphoria' Singer Wants To Be Tattoo Artist?

South Korean singer Jungkook celebrates his 23rd birthday on September 1, 2020. The BTS member made his debut in the year 2013. He released his first single from the band, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Jungkook has also been credited for producing two of BTS' songs, Love is Not Over and Magic Shop. In a recent interview with Haru Hana magazine, BTS' Jungkook was asked about his plans after ten years. To which the singer replied saying he wants to be a tattooist. Read further and know more.

Jungkook wants to be a tattoo artist?

In the interview, Jungkook was asked whether his plans after ten years of being a duck meat shop owner or a tattoo artist has changed now, referring to the singer's older interview. Jungkook shared that his plans were changed now. He said that he wants to become a tattoo artist or a composer/musician. He further added that he has an immense interest in tattoos and he has already started to think of tattoo templates.

Talking about his career as a musician, Jungkook shared that when he's older he wants to try being a composer. He said that if he practices the guitar for ten years of his life, he should get really good at it. Furthermore in the interview, Jungkook was asked why didn't he want to be a duck meat shop owner. The Euphoria singer replied saying that he used to love eating duck back then and so if he was the owner he could eat as much as he wants and now things are changed.

Jungkook's trivia

The Korean band Bangtan Boys also known as BTS released their Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey in July. Jungkook or Jeon Jung Kook also released a song that he co-wrote and sung. The song Your Eyes Tell topped the music charts gaining the 101 #1's title on iTunes and it also took the No. 8 spot on Billboard Japan Hot 100. Jungkook was also recently termed as the most searched K-Pop star in the first half of 2020. According to Seventeen portal, the artist's net worth for 2020 is $8 million, i.e; 59 crores.

