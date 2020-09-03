Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son To Make Debut With Paul Thomas Anderson's Next

The Hunger Games star Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman is all set to make his huge acting debut. Cooper and singer Alana Haim will be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s San Fernando Valley feature which is set at MGM. As per reports by Hollywood Reporter, Cooper Hoffman will play the lead role. Read ahead for more detail.

Philip Hoffman's son to make his debut

Cooper will portray a fictional child actor of the multiple storyline film. Apart from Hoffman and Haim, the untitled films' cast also boats eight-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper. Benny Safdie, who is known for directing Uncut Gems and Good Time is also reported to join the cast ensemble.

Paul Thomas Anderson has penned the script. Reportedly, the film's production is underway at various locations in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. Paul Thomas' previous films Inherent Vice and Boogie Nights were also shot in the same place. Philip Seymour Hoffman and Anderson have collaborated for several films. Some of their projects together include Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love and The Master.

Paul's untiled also casts songwriter Alana Haim. She is the youngest of the three sisters of their family band, Haim. The band also features Alana's older sisters Este and Danielle. This film will be Alana's first major screen acting role. Paul Anderson and Alana Haim have also collaborated. He has directed a number of her music videos, including Hallelujah and The Steps from album Women in Music Pt. III, released earlier this summer. In 2017, the duo worked together for the first time. Paul directed a video for their song Right Now that features a live performance all captured in a single take.

On the work front- Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson's last directorial was Phantom Thread, released in 2017. The film stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps. Reportedly, the film was appreciated for its acting, screenplay, direction, musical score, costume design, and production values. Phantom Thread was also regarded as one of the top ten films of 2017 by the National Board of Review. It also won two Golden Globe nominations. Check out the trailer.

