The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lady Gaga's Iconic Lyrics From Her Super Hit Songs To Refresh Your Mood

Music

Lady Gaga's iconic lyrics from her super hit albums to listen to refresh your mood. read on to know them and listen on your mood swings to feel better.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
lady gaga

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest global stars and has also ventured into acting recently. Trying to narrow down the best Lady Gaga songs is always going to be a difficult task because the popstar has multiple albums with multiple hits. Her every album brings a new side of Lady Gaga. Born Stefani Germanotta, her song lyrics are peppy, fun, and relatable. Below, we have picked out the best ten lyrics of the very best Gaga songs.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga's Hilarious Post About 'not Showering' Is Winning The Internet | See Tweet

Bad Romance

I want your drama, the touch of your hand
I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love (love, love, love, I want your love)

Poker Face

I won't tell you that I love you, kiss, or hug you
'Cause I'm bluffin' with my muffin
I'm not lying, I'm just stunnin' with my love-glue-gunning
Just like a chick in the casino
Take your bank before I pay you out
I promise this, promise this
Check this hand 'cause I'm marvellous

Telephone

Not that I don't like you, I'm just at a party
And I am sick and tired of my phoner-ringing
Sometimes I feel like I live in Grand Central Station
Tonight I'm not taking no calls 'cause I'll be dancing
'Cause I'll be dancing, 'cause I'll be dancing
Tonight I'm not taking no calls 'cause I'll be dancing

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish's Comment On Lady Gaga's Meat Outfit Draws Flak From Netizens

Million Reasons

If I had a highway, I would run for the hills
If you could find a dry way, I'd forever be still
But you're giving me a million reasons
Give me a million reasons
Giving me a million reasons
About a million reasons

Again Again

He never really saw me
Or waited when we were hooking up
Yeah he'd a never last
Last week when I was sad
You said that you knew
My eyes change from kinda green
To kind blue, hiya

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Reveals How Her Path To Self-discovery Was Led Through Makeup

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga’s Best Songs To Listen To That Will Make You ‘Just Dance’

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
WB GUV AND MAMATA BANERJEE TUSSLE