Lady Gaga's Iconic Lyrics From Her Super Hit Songs To Refresh Your Mood

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest global stars and has also ventured into acting recently. Trying to narrow down the best Lady Gaga songs is always going to be a difficult task because the popstar has multiple albums with multiple hits. Her every album brings a new side of Lady Gaga. Born Stefani Germanotta, her song lyrics are peppy, fun, and relatable. Below, we have picked out the best ten lyrics of the very best Gaga songs.
I want your drama, the touch of your hand
I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand
I want your love, love, love, love
I want your love (love, love, love, I want your love)
I won't tell you that I love you, kiss, or hug you
'Cause I'm bluffin' with my muffin
I'm not lying, I'm just stunnin' with my love-glue-gunning
Just like a chick in the casino
Take your bank before I pay you out
I promise this, promise this
Check this hand 'cause I'm marvellous
Not that I don't like you, I'm just at a party
And I am sick and tired of my phoner-ringing
Sometimes I feel like I live in Grand Central Station
Tonight I'm not taking no calls 'cause I'll be dancing
'Cause I'll be dancing, 'cause I'll be dancing
Tonight I'm not taking no calls 'cause I'll be dancing
If I had a highway, I would run for the hills
If you could find a dry way, I'd forever be still
But you're giving me a million reasons
Give me a million reasons
Giving me a million reasons
About a million reasons
He never really saw me
Or waited when we were hooking up
Yeah he'd a never last
Last week when I was sad
You said that you knew
My eyes change from kinda green
To kind blue, hiya
