Lady Gaga's Iconic Lyrics From Her Super Hit Songs To Refresh Your Mood

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest global stars and has also ventured into acting recently. Trying to narrow down the best Lady Gaga songs is always going to be a difficult task because the popstar has multiple albums with multiple hits. Her every album brings a new side of Lady Gaga. Born Stefani Germanotta, her song lyrics are peppy, fun, and relatable. Below, we have picked out the best ten lyrics of the very best Gaga songs.

Bad Romance

I want your drama, the touch of your hand

I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand

I want your love, love, love, love

I want your love (love, love, love, I want your love)

Poker Face

I won't tell you that I love you, kiss, or hug you

'Cause I'm bluffin' with my muffin

I'm not lying, I'm just stunnin' with my love-glue-gunning

Just like a chick in the casino

Take your bank before I pay you out

I promise this, promise this

Check this hand 'cause I'm marvellous

Telephone

Not that I don't like you, I'm just at a party

And I am sick and tired of my phoner-ringing

Sometimes I feel like I live in Grand Central Station

Tonight I'm not taking no calls 'cause I'll be dancing

'Cause I'll be dancing, 'cause I'll be dancing

Tonight I'm not taking no calls 'cause I'll be dancing

Million Reasons

If I had a highway, I would run for the hills

If you could find a dry way, I'd forever be still

But you're giving me a million reasons

Give me a million reasons

Giving me a million reasons

About a million reasons

Again Again

He never really saw me

Or waited when we were hooking up

Yeah he'd a never last

Last week when I was sad

You said that you knew

My eyes change from kinda green

To kind blue, hiya

