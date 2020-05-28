Lady Gaga Gets Candid About Her Collaboration With BLACKPINK Members For 'Sour Candy'

Hollywood's pop singer Lady Gaga has set the mood high with her latest sixth-studio album Chromatica which was a collaboration with many stars including Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, Elton John, and many more. Recently, in an interview with a leading publication, Lady Gaga narrated her experience of working with BLACKPINK band members in the song Sour Candy from the album.

The singer was really excited to collab with amazing and talented people from the singing fraternity. Gaga recalled the time when she asked the stars about the collaboration, she revealed to the publication that all of them agreed immediately and were very happy and motivated to be a part of the album. She added that she wanted to celebrate them because she adores powerful women like them and in return, the members of the girl band also wanted to celebrate the singer.

The Shallow crooner further added that she had a great time together making the song with the girl band. Moreover, Gaga was excited to hear them out interpreting the song in the Korean language and also confessed that their part was so creative and fun. Hearing them out-sing the song in the language, Gaga said that she was amazed and was left awestruck. Calling them a talented bunch, Gaga concluded by saying that the members of the BLACKPINK gang are not just beautiful young women, but they are really talented and she feels great pride to be the fifth member of the BLACKPINK gang in her song from the album.

Sometime back, the pop sensation has treated fans with the music video of her latest track Rain On Me with singer Ariana Grande. After sharing the music video comprising major costumes, over-the-top hair, exaggerated makeup, and intricate choreography, Lady Gaga had shared yet another intriguing video of the song featuring Ariana Grande, that embraces camp and humour, ditching any actual music with a weather forecast twist. The second video of the two singers has garnered much appreciation from their fans and followers across social media. The video has won over 50 million views already after it dropped on YouTube on May 22, 2020.

