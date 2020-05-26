Lady Gaga Sings Praise For Ariana Grande As Their Song 'Rain On Me' Tops Music Charts

Lady Gaga is all set to roll out her latest album Chromatica and recently released another single ahead of the album's release. The second single from Chromatica is called Rain On Me and features guest vocals by pop sensation Ariana Grande.

Rain On Me music video was released on May 22 and has garnered over 47 million views on YouTube since then, coupled with over 2.5 million likes. The first creative collaboration between Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga is evidently being loved by thier fans immensely and now the two pop stars have been praising each other on social media by posting heartfelt messages.

Lady Gaga praises Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande was the first one to thank Lady Gaga on social media. Ariana took to her Twitter and shared that the new Rain On Me song really makes her happy and thanked Lady Gaga for a chance to collaborate on the project.

Lady Gaga later returned the favour by posting a heartfelt message for Ariana Grande. The pop icon wrote that the new song also makes her happy as it allowed her to get to know Ariana Grande better. Lady Gaga also mentioned in her tweet that Ariana always makes her smile and said that it was fun creating the song with her.

About Rain On Me

Rain On Me is the second single dropped before the release of Lady Gaga's Chromatica album. The album is all set to release on May 29, 2020 and Lady Gaga has been hyping her fans on social media about the same by giving them little teasers for the album. Rain On Me song has currently topped the official United Kingdom Singles Chart by earning the sixth position for both Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande spoke to an entertainment portal in the US hours before the song was about to go live. She had said that it was fun to be a part of a song that is so upbeat and funky. While talking about the music video, Ariana Grande stated that she was having the best time of her life as she got to dress up the 'Gaga' way and shake a leg along with the pop icon.

