Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Drop Second 'Rain On Me' Video But With A Meteorological Twist

Pop sensations Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga took the internet by storm after they treated fans with the music video of their single Rain On Me. The music video of the song dropped on May 22, 2020, and was quick to go viral on social media with their fans going gaga over the collaboration.

After sharing the music video comprising major costumes, over-the-top hair, exaggerated makeup, and intricate choreography, Lady Gaga has shared yet another 'Rain On Me' video featuring Ariana Grande, that embraces camp and humour, ditching any actual music with a weather forecast twist.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande drop a second 'Rain On Me' video

The music video of Rain On Me has garnered over 50 million views already after it dropped on YouTube on May 22, 2020. Just before the release of Lady Gaga's sixth studio album titled Chromatica, which will be out of May 29, she dropped the music video Rain On Me in collaboration with Ariana Grande.

The catchy, 90s house-inspired track has received an overwhelming response from the masses all across the globe. Shot pre-quarantine, the music video of the song features elaborate and electric choreography along with rain-soaked pop extravaganza and exaggerated costumes and makeup.

Although one video was enough to satiate fans to hike their excitement a notch higher for her upcoming album Chromatica, Lady Gaga decided to treat fans with yet another surprise after she released a second Rain On Me video, featuring Ariana, with a rather meteorological twist. In the one-minute-long video shared by Gaga, both the pop stars are seen playing weather women by getting into a cheeky banter, donning custom-made ensembles. However, the song itself is not played in the video, but "Rain On Me" is said enough times for everyone to get the hint.

Both Gaga and Ariana tried their hands at weather reporting in the video with their broadcaster-parody voices on. By the end of the video, Lady Gaga looks turns around the person who poured water on her the entire time she held an umbrella and said, "I think it was good. I don't know!".

Check out the second video of 'Rain On Me' below:

