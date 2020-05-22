Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Didn't Want To Be Friends With Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga recently dropped her second single Rain On Me from her upcoming album Chromatica. Interestingly, Lady Gaga collaborated with Ariana Grande for this song. This is the sixth studio album of the pop singer after the success of 2016's Joanne. Recently, the Grammy-award winning singer opened to a media outlet about how she was ashamed to strike a friendship with Ariana.

Lady Gaga opens up about friendship with Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga while speaking about her co-singer reportedly said that Ariana was persistent that would try over and over again to be friends with Gaga. But contrary to that Lady Gaga was ashamed to hang out with her because she didn’t want to project negativity onto something that was healing and was so beautiful according to the 34-year-old singer. However, things changed between the two over time.

Read: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' Has Fans Playing The Song On Repeat

Read: Lady Gaga Opens Up About How She 'toyed' With Ideas To Create Her New Album 'Chromatica'

Gaga also reportedly spoke about how the 26-year-old singer went through some hard life testing stuff possibly hinting at the Manchester Arena Bombing in 2017 as well as the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in 2018. The Star is Born actor reportedly revealed that once she was in her washroom when Ariaba eventually poped up and asked her whether she is hiding from the singer. Gaga was quick enough to accept and said that yes, she was hiding and this is how their friendship blossomed. Moreover, as per reports, Gaga also spoke about how working with Ariana was a very healing process and said that it’s not necessary to have a female artist that mentored her as she came up and being able to be with her and hold her and be like.

Her album Chromatica will feature several collaborations with talented artists like Elton John, BLACKPINK, and many more. Lady Gaga released the song on May 22, 2020. She took to Twitter to post an emotional note when she shared the news of the song release. She further extended her heartful gratitude towards Ariana Grande. She thanked Ariana for reminding her that she is strong. Lady Gaga further went on to say that she is super emotional sharing this and loves Ariana and cherishes her for everything. The singer then went onto thank BloodPop for encouraging her and also helping her to write this song.

Read: Lady Gaga Reveals Her New Album Will Be About Her Failed Relationships

Read: Lady Gaga Pens Emotional Note As She Releases 'Rain On Me' With Ariana Grande

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.