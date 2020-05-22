Lady Gaga, in a recent interview, spoke about the idea behind the creation of her new album Chromatica. The singer, who is known worldwide for her amazing singing skills and fashion sense, announced the release of her album.

Lady Gaga opens up about how she 'toyed' with ideas to create her new album Chromatica

In a recent interview with a news portal, Lady Gaga opened up about her process and journey behind creating Chromatica. The actor mentioned that a particular song in the album titled 911 is about antipsychotic medication. The singer revealed that for the song, she considered to take herself off everything, including alcohol, and thus becoming completely sober. Lady Gaga also mentioned that she has been off any kind of medication and has since dedicated herself to a healthier lifestyle, according to a news portal.

However, the singer did joke that she played around with the idea of sobriety a little bit. Lady Gaga mentioned that while creating the album, she was faced with several instances when she would flirt around with the idea of sobriety, according to a news portal. Gaga mentioned that this would probably be the result of her working too hard for days at a stretch. However, Lady Gaga emphasised that this is all part of her healing process and there are very limited things that she can do. She mentioned that she can either lash out or can continue doing her work in order to stay focused and thus the singer chose to give priority to her work, according to a news portal.

Further on, the singer mentioned that she is happy to be alive in the first place and values her newfound rhythm to life even more. She mentioned that she is not perfect, but she is happy with who she is. Gaga revealed that she also completely stopped smoking during the making of Chromatica so as to give more time to focus on the music. She called quitting smoking as a bizarre and beautiful experience. Lady Gaga affirmed that music has power and it was this power that helped her quit smoking and thus heal her in many ways. In conclusion, the singer mentioned that she personally forgives herself for all the past mistakes that she had inflicted upon herself. She added that she is aware of how badly she punished herself and is happy that the phase is finally over, according to a news portal.

