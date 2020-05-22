Last Updated:

Lady Gaga Pens Emotional Note As She Releases 'Rain On Me' With Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga recently released her second single from her album 'Chromatica'. The singer penned an emotional note when she made the announcement of song release

Written By
Aditi Sharma
lady gaga

Lady Gaga recently dropped her second single Rain On Me from her upcoming album 'Chromatica'. Interestingly, Lady Gaga collaborated with Ariana Grande for this song. The lyrics of the song talk a lot about the two singers' journey in the industry. Here’s how the two stars showered love for each other on social media.

Lady Gaga gets emotional on her song release

Lady Gaga released the song on May 22, 2020. Lady Gaga took to Twitter to post an emotional note when she shared the news of the song release. Read the tweet here:

She further extended her heartful gratitude towards Ariana Grande. She thanked Ariana Grande for reminding her that she is strong.

Lady Gaga further went on to say that she is super emotional sharing this and loves Ariana and cherishes her for everything. The singer then went onto thank BloodPop for encouraging her and also helping her to write this song. She mentioned that now when she would be sad, she would just say 'Rain on me'. Talking about the times when the song was written she said that she felt the joy inside her when they wrote the song together. 

Also Read| Lady Gaga's 6th album 'Chromatic' gets new release date, singer announces with a still

Also Read| Lady Gaga's legal documents leaked; hackers demand $42 million ransom from her law firm

When Lady Gaga showered so much love on Ariana Grande, the latter appreciated Lady Gaga with a series of tweets. She wrote, "one time ..... I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me."

Ariana Grande then narrated the story of how the collaboration happened as she said that Lady Gaga held her hand and invited her to collaborate with her for the album Chromatica. She then expressed how she felt about the song and said she along with Lady Gaga felt how healing and beautiful it is to cry sometimes. At the end of her tweet, she showered love for Lady Gaga and said that she hopes this makes her feel uplifted and happy. 

Also Read| Lady Gaga reveals her new album will be about her failed relationships

Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica would be releasing on May 29, 2020. According to reports, Lady Gaga recently spoke in an interview about her upcoming album Chromatica. She revealed that this new album will give fans a glimpse of her failed past relationships that she has overcome.

Also Read| Leslie Jordan shares bizarre story about Lady Gaga from sets of 'American Horror Story'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all