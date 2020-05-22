Lady Gaga Pens Emotional Note As She Releases 'Rain On Me' With Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga recently dropped her second single Rain On Me from her upcoming album 'Chromatica'. Interestingly, Lady Gaga collaborated with Ariana Grande for this song. The lyrics of the song talk a lot about the two singers' journey in the industry. Here’s how the two stars showered love for each other on social media.

Lady Gaga gets emotional on her song release

Lady Gaga released the song on May 22, 2020. Lady Gaga took to Twitter to post an emotional note when she shared the news of the song release. Read the tweet here:

One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯‍♀️ https://t.co/eX18JePJqg — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

She further extended her heartful gratitude towards Ariana Grande. She thanked Ariana Grande for reminding her that she is strong.

Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

Lady Gaga further went on to say that she is super emotional sharing this and loves Ariana and cherishes her for everything. The singer then went onto thank BloodPop for encouraging her and also helping her to write this song. She mentioned that now when she would be sad, she would just say 'Rain on me'. Talking about the times when the song was written she said that she felt the joy inside her when they wrote the song together.

Now when I cry instead of fighting it I say “I’m ready rain on me” @bloodpop thank u for encouraging me to keep going when I was sad. Turns out even if you don’t feel good enough you still can be. I heard my joy back when we wrote this song. It was there, I just needed to find it — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

When Lady Gaga showered so much love on Ariana Grande, the latter appreciated Lady Gaga with a series of tweets. She wrote, "one time ..... I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me."

Ariana Grande then narrated the story of how the collaboration happened as she said that Lady Gaga held her hand and invited her to collaborate with her for the album Chromatica. She then expressed how she felt about the song and said she along with Lady Gaga felt how healing and beautiful it is to cry sometimes. At the end of her tweet, she showered love for Lady Gaga and said that she hopes this makes her feel uplifted and happy.

Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica would be releasing on May 29, 2020. According to reports, Lady Gaga recently spoke in an interview about her upcoming album Chromatica. She revealed that this new album will give fans a glimpse of her failed past relationships that she has overcome.

