Lady Gaga Gets New Insect Species Named After Her After Scientist Examines Female Bug

Lady Gaga is all set to launch her new album on April 10, 2020, after she came up with her new single from the album in February. The singer has been a known face in the music industry, however, apart from her music, the actor is very well-known for her unique fashion choices. She never fails to surprise her fans and paparazzi with her unconventional and experimental fashion.

Recently, Lady Gaga’s fashion skills made a researcher name an insect after her. This Ph.D. candidate of the University of Illinois found a female bug with distinct features that differentiated it from other insects and therefore he decided to name it after Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga has new species of insects named after her by a scientist

Brendan Morris found a new treehopper species from near the Pacific coast of Nicaragua which he named after the Stupid Love singer and now it’s called Kikaia Gaga or K. gaga. Brendan Morris, in conversation with a news bureau, said that this treehopper is a perfect fit to be a Lady Gaga bug as it has got crazy horns. He further added that this bug has a whacky fashion sense and they are unlike anything somebody has ever seen.

In a recent media interaction, Brendan Morris told that he wishes to visit Nicaragua again to find more of this K. gaga bug. Talking about these new insect species, Brendan Morris said that they are morphological wonders, sporting bizarre features like horns, gnarled branches, antlers or even dead plant leaves. Previously, a sea Crustacean was named after a metal band named Metallica.

#ILLINOIS Graduate student Brendan Morris discovered a new genus and species of treehopper and named it after Lady Gaga.



Kaikaia gaga is a morphological wonder!

🔎 https://t.co/eLHB8QWXBW pic.twitter.com/k2jB46i5Qj — Grad College Illinois (@GradCollegeIL) March 11, 2020

