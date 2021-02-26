Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot While Her Two French Bulldogs Were Stolen

Singer Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot on Wednesday night in Hollywood. As per CNN, Lady Gaga's pet dogs, two French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, were stolen. The incident took place in Hollywood and the singer has also offered money to the one who has her dogs.

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, two dogs stolen

As per the publication's source, Lady Gaga is offering 'half-a-million dollars' to anyone who has the dogs. They further added that no questions will be asked and that the one who has the dogs can mail them at KojiandGustav@gmail.com and ger their reward. The source mentioned that the dog walker is recovering.

The publication also reported that the Los Angeles Police Department said that around 10 pm a man was shot and was also taken to the hospital. Although the man is in a stable condition, the male suspect fled away with the two French bulldogs in his white sedan. He was also using a semi-automatic handgun. The investigation on the same is still going on and Lady Gaga hasn't released an official statement yet.

Lady Gaga's love for her pets

Lady Gaga is known to love her pet dogs and that she is very protective of them. The LAPD still hasn't figured out yet if the dogs were the target, given such an incident is quite common in the US. As per the BBC, violent cases like these happen when an exotic breed of dog is involved. French Bulldogs have been in demand for a long time and that they are a difficult to breed. Their characteristics make them quite expensive and they are priced in the range of $2000-$10000.

On the other hand, Lady Gaga has also created an Instagram account for her dogs. Miss Asia, one of her French bulldogs have its own account. The singer was also spotted with her dogs during the American Music Awards and also in the year 2017 during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On the work front

In 2020, Lady Gaga released her album Chromatica which debuted at number one on US Charts. During the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, she bagged five awards including the inaugural Tricon Award recognizing artists accomplished in different areas of the entertainment industry. On the work front, she will be next seen in Ridley Scott's upcoming movie Gucci. She will also appear in the action thriller Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch.

