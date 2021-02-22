Are Bad Bunny And Rosalia Dating? Fans Compare Them With Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny suggested more than one thing on his latest Instagram post when he made an official announcement on his collaboration with musician Rosalia. On Saturday, February 20, Bad Bunny and Rosalia delivered a blockbuster performance on Saturday Night Live. Two days later, the world is still talking about their strong chemistry and are convinced that something is brewing between the two. It's almost equivalent to the dating rumours Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sparked when they starred in A Star is Born alongside each other. Are Bad Bunny and Rosalia dating? Read further ahead to find out.

Are Bad Bunny and Rosalia dating?

Unfortunately, the two uber-popular musicians are not dating each other. Bad Bunny was quick to hush the rumours when he subtly dropped hints on his serious relationship with another woman. Bad Bunny's girlfriend is actually model Gabriel Berlingeri and he recently confessed to being in love with her. He revealed to have met her when he was out having dinner with his family. There's no confirmation on their anniversary date but the two went Instagram official last year. Apparently, the two started dating the same month he split with his ex-girlfriend of five years.

Rosalia, who sang with Bad Bunny on SNL, made many heads turn with her stellar performance on stage. The talented singer chooses to keep her private life private and therefore, not much is known about her current dating situation. It's safe to assume that she's single since no rumours have sprung up regarding her until now.

Her last publicly known relationship was with Spanish rapper C. Tangana who went out for almost 2 years and ended things in 2017. Rosalia is a rising star today and her appearance with Bad Bunny just promised her a tight spot on the ladder to success. She's also the first Spanish singer in history to have been nominated for the Best New Artist category at the Grammy Awards. Here's a look at their fiery new music video that is trending on YouTube -

