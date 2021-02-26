What Happened To Lady Gaga's Dogs? Superstar's French Bulldogs Dognapped; Dog-walker Shot

In an unfortunate incident, Lady Gaga's dog-walker was shot and her two French Bulldogs were kidnapped by unidentified assailants. The incident happened in Hollywood, California. Read on to know more about what happened to Lady Gaga's dogs.

What Happened to Lady Gaga's dogs? Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Feels 'deeply Honored' For Hollywood Critics Association Trailblazer Award

At around 9:40 pm in Hollywood, California, Lady Gaga' dog walker was walking her three dogs when two unidentified male suspects approached. One of them came close to the dog walker and shot him, according to the Los Angeles Police. Two men appeared in a sedan alongside the walker and stole Lady Gaga's two French Bulldogs. The walker tried to fight them and yelled for help hoping nearby residents might hear the commotion and aid him. In the scuffle, one of the men shot the dog walker. There a third dog who wasn't stolen. You can take a look at the Lady Gaga dogs video down below.

Also Read: Is Young Rock Based On A True Story? This Is What Dwayne Johnson Has To Say About The Show

LAPD reported that after shooting the walker and stealing the dogs, the assailants sped away in a white car. The police have confirmed that the victim is in stable condition in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. According to multiple news sources, Lady Gaga is reportedly offering a prize of $500,000 to anyone who has information that would lead to the discovery of her dogs.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's Verbal Tic From 'FRIENDS' Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Its A Rachel Tic'

Why did the assailants steal the dogs?

Lady Gaga's dogs are of the French Bulldog breed. There have been repeated incidents in the past where people had their bulldogs stolen. As reported by CNET, in November, two French bulldogs were stolen from the backyard of a residence in San Francisco. Another 6-month-old French Bulldog was stolen from a San Francisco woman in a violent altercation. French Bulldogs are one of the most expensive and popular pets across the United States, though the fact that these were Lady Gaga's bulldogs is likely to have been a bigger consideration for the dognappers

While Lady Gaga is in Rome right now, for a film shoot, there has been no comment from her or her representatives. Fans of the pop star have taken to her Instagram posts with comments sympathising with her and offering support. The LA Police department is actively looking for the suspects. Stay tuned for more news on Hollywood.

Also Read: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Worst Fear That Makes Her Want To 'jump Off A Cliff'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.