Lady Gaga's Dogs Kidnapped After Their Walker Was Shot; Singer's Father Shares Details

The news of Lady Gaga’s dogs being kidnapped has surfaced quite recently. The incident has taken place just a short while back, which has left two of her pet dogs missing after the suspect shot the singer’s dog walker, who is currently under treatment. While several reports about this incident have been emerging since then, a reaction from the end of the singer has been awaited. It is Lady Gaga’s father who has finally opened up about this issue and given an insight to how she is coping up with the news.

Lady Gaga’s father speaks up on her pet dogs’ kidnapping

The incident took place when the pop star’s dog walker was walking her dogs on the streets of Los Angeles when he was confronted by one or multiple suspects, who then shot him and kidnapped her pet dogs. Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta has opened up on this incident with the New York Post, by saying that the news was extremely troubling for them; and it feels like someone has taken “one of your kids”. More details about this incident have been revealed in his interview with Fox News, where he has urged people to help them catch the culprits.

The two Lady Gaga’s dogs that have been kidnapped are named Koji and Gustavo, and a reward of $500,000 has been announced for their return. The only positive news that has come up from this incident is that the walker of the dog is in a stable condition and will be fine, according to E!News. Although it is still unclear whether the dogs were kidnapped because they belong to Lady Gaga. The concerned authorities are investigating this matter, and more details about the culprits are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, there is no reaction sent by Lady Gaga herself on this matter yet. While news about her dogs' whereabouts are yet to be found, her third dog is safe and sound. Joe has revealed that the singer's being comforted by her family members for the moment.

