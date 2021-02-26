Attack On Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Captured In CCTV, Horrific Details Of Encounter Revealed

In the aftermath of the violent street robbery involving two individuals attacking Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, opening fire on him and then fleeing the scene with popstar’s two French bulldogs, the CCTV video has revealed the horrific details of the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department detectives are currently investigating the entire incident by scrutinising the evidence video. As per the CNN report, the information was revealed by LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. The horrific footage has been recorded by a home surveillance camera that shows Lady Gaga’s dog walker on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

However, at the same time, a light-coloured sedan slows down and stop next to the dog walker. At least two individuals have also been captured getting out of the vehicle and accosting the dog walker. The video has also recorded the victim shouting “no, no” as he struggled with the attackers. In further details, one man can be seen restraining the victim while another points a gun at the dog walker. After a gunshot rings out, the victim falls backwards with the two men racing back to the sedan and fleeing the scene.

The dog walker is heard shouting, “Oh my God, oh my God, help me” right before the vehicle leaves. He also shouts that he has been shot in the heart and lungs and the two dogs have been stolen as neighbours helped Lady Gaga’s dog walker. "We heard blood-curdling screaming. And then within about a minute, a shot rang out," a neighbour Rachel Mason told CNN. "We just ducked for cover, ran inside and called 911."

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for her furry pets

Lady Gaga, who is currently in Rome filming ‘Gucci’, is reportedly offering $500,000 reward for the return of her furry pets with “no questions asked”. The dogs, named Koji and Gustavo are Instafamous Frenchies that are now abducted. As per several media reports, another dog named Miss Asia had run away during the incident with Fischer and was later recovered. While reportedly some dogs are stolen for ransom, other purebred animals area is also taken with an intention to resale and get dramatic profits. According to Forbes, the French bulldogs, like the ones Lady Gaga has, consistently rank in the top 5 most-stolen breeds in the United States.

