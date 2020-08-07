Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’ BTS Video Reveals She Scratched Ariana Grande By Accident

Singing sensation Lady Gaga recently gave her fans a sneak peek of the BTS Rain on Me video. This video was shared by the American singer on August 6. While the Instagram video shows Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande rehearsing for the song, it also shows a small accident that took place on the sets. Take a look at what happened in the video below.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Says She Is 'grateful And Blessed' To Receive 9 VMA Nominations; See Post

In the first part of the video, Gaga appears to be saying, “Richard, I shanked her with my nail by accident while dancing”. The video then shows Ariana Grande browsing through her phone and later laying down on the floor. When she is asked about what had happened, Grande says that Lady Gaga scratched her eye. However, the singer appears to be rather happy about the same and hence adds, “It's an honour I hope it scars”. However, Lady Gaga appears to be rather concerned for Ariana and hence requests for some Neosporin.

ALSO READ: VMAs Nominations 2020: Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Take The Lead

The two then engage in a fun and rather heart-warming interaction. While Grande says, “Lady Gaga you scratched my eye”, Gaga says that Grande had scratched her heart. Later in the video, Gaga tries to put an ointment on Ariana Grande’s wound. However, Grande tries to escape from Gaga while the former says, “I want it to stay”. However, Gaga did not want Grande to have a scratch on her face in the video. She then said, "You have a scratch on your face, you can't get infected before the video”.

Further, Gaga also says, “You know what would be great? Right before you yell 'action,' maybe just be like 'what was the song about"? Lady Gaga adds, "I won't answer you, just be like, 'why did you write it?' and then yell 'action' right before I go ..".Talking about the costume, Lady Gaga says, “I've got a frontal and a back wedgie, I'm freezing and my makeup's flying off my face no matter how much glue we put on it".

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Says She Wants To Be A Mentor To Billie Eilish For THIS Reason

Lady Gaga further says, “The only crisis that anyone should be having right now is a gratitude crisis”. She then goes on to give a group hug to her team. Lady Gaga captioned the post as, “GAGAVISION - EPISODE 48 - THE MAKING OF “RAIN ON ME” I’m still glowing from all of the love for “Rain On Me” from the VMAs! ðŸ¥° So @arianagrande and I wanted to share some of the fun we had making the video”. You can check out the Instagram post here.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Leaves Fan Awestruck By Gifting Her Own Jacket As Latter Compliments Her

You can check out some of the comments here:

All images sourced from Lady Gaga’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.