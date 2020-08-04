Hilarious Twitter Thread Shows Lady Gaga As IPhone, Netizens Say 'iconic'

A new twitter thread featuring Lady Gaga is doing rounds on the internet. The thread depicts 'Lady Gaga' as iPhones. Started on August 1, the thread has managed to gather 376.2K likes and 59.5K Retweets and comments.

Lady Gaga as 'iGaga'

The thread was started by the account 'BADlDEAA'. It includes two pictures- one of Lady Gaga and the other image of an iPhone that looks like an apt representation of her. Captioned as, 'lady gaga as iphones - a thread', the thread has gone viral on social media. Netizens can be seen commenting and uploading their own version of Lady Gaga as an iPhone. Phone covers and various other colors have also been used as a means to show her actual representation.

lady gaga as iphones - a thread pic.twitter.com/Iel6FAZOwT — max | restriction (@BADlDEAA) August 1, 2020

Netizens took to the comments section and told how hilarious the tweet thread was. Some people also retweeted the images with their own caption. There were people who found the thread as 'iconic'. One person gave her a new name, that is, iGaga.

EVEN THE CURVES ARE THE SAME😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Xtz7iZEyHN — ✨我是你的小熊✨ (@xzkuvr) August 3, 2020

Did she really dress like a Scooby Doo ghost? — Jake long (@Nightmere_7) August 2, 2020

Few days back, another Twitter thread went viral on social media. Started on July 27, the thread featured two images. The first image includes an emoji giving an expression and the second image includes a dog replicating the emoji. Few pictures included dogs with moist eyes, while there were also pictures that show dogs wearing sunglasses. The tweet was captioned as, ‘Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome :))). Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread:". The twitter thread garnered 3.7K likes and 918 Retweets. Dog lovers all over the globe were commenting on the tweet, sharing images of their dogs.

(Image Credits: Twitter/BADIDEAA)

