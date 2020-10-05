Lana Del Rey Sports Mesh Mask During Livestream, Irked Netizens Say She Is 'Born To Die'

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently hit media headlines for getting schooled by netizens for wearing a mesh mask. Lana took to her Instagram handle and shared a live stream video, wherein she wore the mesh mask during her book signing session. Fans & netizens were quick to share their responses on social media. They also trolled Lana Del Rey for not following the safety measures. Let us take a look at fans reacting to Lana Del Rey's mask.

Lana gets trolled for wearing mesh mask

Netizens have bombarded Lana Del Rey's Instagram video's comment section. One of the users wrote, 'Girl not that mesh mask r u kidding me', while another commented, 'You make it so hard to stand pleasee wear a proper mask'. Lana Del Rey's fans also seem concerned about the singer's health.

Many of them have also urged Lana to put on a proper mask and take care of herself. One of Lana Del Rey's fans commented, 'Love you love you love you so much but please wear a mask under that one, take care'. Another fan added, 'I love you sis but please wear a real mask, it gives a bad message :('. Take a look at some more fans' and netizens' reactions on Instagram.

Image Credits - Lana Del Rey Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Lana Del Rey to come out with debut poetry book

Twitterati has also trolled Lana Del Rey for her poor actions. One of the Twitter users shared a couple of Lana's pics from her live stream and wrote, 'born to die - lana del rey', trolling her for not wearing a proper mask. Take a look at the fan tweet below.

born to die - lana del rey pic.twitter.com/HzYaNEsjxO — âœ¯ joey âœ¯ (@j0eynthecult) October 2, 2020

Another fan made a funny Lana Del Ray's meme. The user shared a still from the cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants. Mocking Lana Dey, the Twitter user captioned the meme as 'don’t ever wear that mask again'. Check out the meme.

don’t ever where that mask again pic.twitter.com/zsmgGmIzQo — â˜†: elizabeth*.â˜½ .* (@elizabethxochi) October 5, 2020

Also Read | Fans mourn with Chrissy Teigen as she shares heartbreaking news of miscarriage

Lana Del Rey was schooled by another netizen who shared her stills from the live chat on Instagram. The user wrote, 'Lana del rey take "born to die" seriously'. In the stills shared by the user, Lana Del Rey can be seen wearing a mesh mask around her team. Take a look at some more tweets below.

Lana del rey take "born to die" seriously https://t.co/4dXSqYER5s — eka (@ekaahmed_) October 5, 2020

Lana Del Rey wore a chain mask with holes in it so now masks that are just chain or mesh are called “Lana masks” — casper (@lilgutterbaby) October 5, 2020

Also Read | 'Feeling blessed': Usher & girlfriend Jenn reveal baby's name as duo welcomes baby girl

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares more glimpses of 'Unfinished': 'We all have a story to tell'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.