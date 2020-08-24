What Happened To Landon Clifford? How Did The YouTube Star Die?

19-year-old YouTube star Landon Clifford from the Cam and Fam YouTube channel has passed away recently. According to a statement released by his wife Camryn Clifford, Landon had been in a coma days for six days before passing away on August 19, 2020. She also revealed that the YouTube star had decided to donate his organs before passing away.

Landon Clifford ran a successful YouTube channel with his wife Camryn Clifford. The couple vlogged about their family life and shared their journey while raising their two daughters as teenage parents. Landon and Camryn have two daughters together Collette Briar, 2, and newborn Delilah Rose, who is three months old now. Read on to know, “What happened to Landon Clifford?”

What happened to Landon Clifford?

According to the statement released by Camryn Clifford on Instagram, the 19-year-old YouTube star had been in a coma since August 13 following a fatal brain injury. It is still unclear how he got the brain injury. Camryn revealed that he had decided to donate several of his organs to people in need all over the country.

Mourning the loss of her husband, Camryn stated that Landon Clifford was compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. She also expressed, “He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could have ever asked for”. The YouTuber concluded her statement by saying, “Words cannot come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us”.

Timeline of Landon and Camryn's relationship

According to the videos on the Cam and Fam YouTube channel, Camryn and Landon had started dating in 2015. They attended the homecoming dance together in 2015. Shortly after they got together, Camryn discovered that she had gotten pregnant. The couple started their YouTube channel in 2017 and their first video was a gender reveal video.

Landon and Camryn got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in June 2019. The couple took to their YouTube channel and shared their wedding video in June 2019. In October 2019, Camryn announced that she was pregnant with their second child. Landon and Camryn welcomed their second child, a baby girl in May 2020. Their YouTube channel Cam and Fam has over 1.2 million subscribers. Many fans have expressed their sorrow and grief following Landon Clifford’s untimely demise.

