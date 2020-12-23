Host Chris Harrison Reveals Why 'it Wasn’t Possible' To Have AFR Live; Fans Demand Closure

The Bachelorette finale recently went on air on December 22. During this episode, the leading lady Tayshia Adams chooses her better half, Zac Clark. The Bachelorette finale episode reveals to the viewers that the decision to skip the tradition 'After the Final Rose' ceremony was out of the producers' hands. Explaining the same, host Chris Harrison took to his Twitter handle and revealed why it wasn’t possible to have The Bachelorette after the final rose.

Also Read | What happened to Ivan on 'The Bachelorette'? Why did he leave the show?

Producers cancel The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose ceremony

On December 23, Wednesday, Chris Harrison took to his Twitter handle and shared several tweets regarding The Bachelorette finale. In one of his tweets, he wrote, "It pains me there’s no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season". He further explained, "Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn’t possible". Chris Harrison also added, "But hopefully we’ll be back for #TheBachelor". Take a look at Chris' Twitter post.

It pains me there’s no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season. Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn’t possible. But hopefully we’ll be back for #TheBachelor — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) December 23, 2020

In the 'The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose' ceremony, the host Chris Harrison sits down with the couple and they discuss how their life has been going after the show. This tradition of The Bachelorette is a highly anticipated event for fans. Netizens didn't seem happy with the ceremony cancellation.

Also Read | What Happened To Brendan On the Bachelorette? Read to know everything about his departure

Fans' reactions

Several fans tweeted and commented on Chris Harrison's post on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "This is the only season that actually deserves one. This season actually had some mature, normal men and Tayshia rocked it". Another user tweeted, "We need closure! There are just too many questions. I can’t get over this Ivan breakup. What is the story behind the trailer fantasy suite? What’s all this religion talk? Is Ivan Amish? Is that why the trailer?". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Our household was completely confused about the religion talk that came up between Tasha and Ivan. Like, what? Was this ever discussed on air before and we missed it? It seemed to come out of left field. — Not Today Colonizer | #BidenHarris (@WolvesforKamala) December 23, 20

So you’re saying you couldn’t even do a ZOOM meeting with Tayshia & who she picked?!??? Give me a gd break. Sexism is alive & well. Matt won’t even pick someone-& if he does- won’t get married. Fact. — Jodette21 (@naplesjo76) December 23, 2020

I totally get it, but we all want to know if they’re still together and just an update on how they’re doing. Is there any way you could do a zoom call with them or an Instagram live or something?! — Lexi Gould (@LexiGould) December 23, 2020

Also Read | The Bachelorette finale: How long is the episode going to be? Find out

Also Read | The Bachelorette's latest episode reveals top two suitors while one quits, see who

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.