Neymar Set To Host New Year Party For 150 Guests Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is known to indulge lavishly off the field, particularly when it comes to organising parties on various occasions. He has often been on the receiving end of criticism for indulging in off the field antics while neglecting his efforts on the field. Although the COVID-19 spread brought about a halt in his partying habits, he is set to relive the moments with fresh festivities involving 150 people to be hosted in Brazil. Notably, the event is already under the lens.

Also Read | Barcelona icon Lionel Messi details his WhatsApp conversations with Luis Suarez and Neymar

PSG news: Neymar New Year Party under lens amid Brazil's Coronavirus crisis

A Rio de Janeiro based newspaper O Globo had revealed the details of Neymar’s New Year Party over the weekend. Following the revelations, the former Barcelona man came under immense criticism, with critics slamming his move as being ‘irresponsible’, stating the fact that he himself had contracted the coronavirus a few months back.

The newspaper had claimed that over 500 of Neymar’s friends and celebrities were invited. But the organisers of the event have rubbished the claims, insisting that only 150 people will be called up for the multi-day event which is set to be hosted at Mangaratiba, about 105 km away from the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Also Read | Neymar romantically linked with model Melodie Penalver after being ‘captivated’ by IG post

Only 150 people to attend Neymar's party even as Brazil's coronavirus crisis continues

Brazil has seen more than 7.5 million COVID-19 cases, the second-highest in the world after the United States. Meanwhile, the Fabrica agency, responsible for organising the event, has released an official statement following rumours surrounding the party and the massive number of invitees.

The agency stated that the event will be held in accordance with the sanitary and safety measures set out by the relevant public and health authorities in Brazil. The statement also confirmed that the event will be a private affair and all relevant permissions from specified authorities have been obtained.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar make list of top 10 highest-paid celebrities in 2020

Neymar's new year party to be held at Mangaratiba mansion

The festivities are reported to span over five days at the superstar’s Mangaratiba mansion. The mansion is valued at around €7 million, housing every modern amenity for the PSG superstar, along with an own pier and a heliport. The player had bought it four years ago when he represented the Brazil national team in the Olympic games held in his homeland.

Also Read | Neymar outclasses pro gamers ZywOo and Shox in epic 1v3 pistol clutch during CS:GO match

Image courtesy: Neymar Twitter