Larry King's Wife Shawn King Plans To Contest His 2019's Amended Will; Read Details

Late TV personality and radio host Larry King’s wife, Shawn is planning to contest his will, reported ET Online. According to the outlet, the will was amended in the year 2019 and it mentioned that Larry King's estate worth $2 million was to be distributed amongst his five children, out of which two are now deceased. In the amended will which is dated October 17, 2019, the late radio host’s wife Shawn was not included. The outlet reported that Larry filed for divorce from Shawn two months prior in the month of August 2019, after being married for over 22 years.

Larry King's wife Shawn wishes to contest his will

According to the outlet, Larry King's will mentioned that he wanted his five children—Chaia, Andy, Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon to get all of his ‘fortune’ and divide it equally amongst them. However, last year, Larry’s old son Andy, passed away at the age of 65, while his daughter named Chaia, died one month later. Larry mourned the loss of his children and confirmed their deaths on his Facebook handle on August 22, 2020. The TV personality also revealed their cause of death. He revealed that Andy unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack, while Chaia died of lung cancer. The outlet had reported that Larry had a rough time coping up with the loss and was recovering from a stroke he had in 2019.

Larry passed away just five months after his daughter Chaia’s death, on January 23, 2021, at Cedars- Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Larry was 87 at the time of death. ET Online reported that Larry died due to a sepsis infection, and not due to COVID-19. Shawn had said that the TV host was ‘finally ready to go’ but his body was ‘hit so many times with so many things’. She concluded that Larry was ‘not gonna go down easily’, but the ‘unrelated infection’ took him.

Larry shared his daughter Chaia with his ex-wife Alene Akins. The couple had adopted Andy, Akins’ son from her previous relationship. Larry was also a father to Larry King Jr., whom he shared with ex-wife Annette Kaye. He shared sons Cannon and Chance King with Shawn King.

