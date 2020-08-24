Where Are Larry King's Children Now? Here's All You Need To Know About The TV Host's Kids

American television host Larry King recently announced the heartbreaking news about the death of his two children. Larry King took to his Instagram on August 22 and announced that his son Andy King and daughter Chaia King had passed away mere weeks apart from each other.

The 86 year old veteran television host revealed that his son Andy King, 65, passed away from an unexpected heart attack on July 28. He further revealed that his daughter Chaia King, 51 had passed away shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Larry King mourned the loss of his children by stating, "Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.”

How many children does Larry King have?

According to a report on USA Today, Larry King had five children over the course of his eight marriages. Larry was married to his college sweetheart Freda Miller between 1952-1953 when he was only 19 years old. Sadly, their marriage was annulled by their respective families citing that the couple was too young to handle the responsibility of marriage.

The television host later married Annette Kaye in 1961 but the couple divorced within merely a few months of marriage. However, King shocked his fans in 2009 when he revealed that he had a son with Annette Kaye. He introduced his son Larry King Jr. to the world on his CNN show Larry King Life. He revealed that Larry King Jr. was born in 1961.

When Larry King married Alene Akins in 1961, he legally adopted her son Andy. The couple remained married for two years between 1961-1963. After parting ways with Akins, Larry King married Mickey Sutphin and the couple stayed together for four years.

Larry’s marriage with Sutphin ended in 1967 and, in 1969 the television host remarried Alene Akins. This time the couple stayed together for five years and had daughter Chaia King. After ending his marriage with Akins for the second time, Larry was married to two other women, Sharon Lepore and Julie Alexander.

He got married to actor Shawn King in 1997 following his separation from Julie Alexander in 1992. The television host has two sons with the actor, Chance 21 and Cannon, 20. However, the couple parted ways after 22 years of marriage when Larry King filed for a divorce in 2019.

Where are Larry King’s children now?

Larry King’s youngest son Chance King is a high school graduate who is currently working in North Carolina. Shawn and Larry’s son Cannon King is a college baseball player. The whereabouts of Larry’s oldest born Larry King Jr. are not yet known.

In 1997 the father-daughter duo, Larry and Chaia co-wrote a book called Daddy Day, Daughter Day. The book was an illustrated children’s book and the duo opened up about King's second split from Akins. They also offered ideas about how spending quality time together can help to heal the pain that a family feels while going through a divorce.

