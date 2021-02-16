Larsa Pippen Downplays Past Romance With Future, Says 'he Was Delusional'

There was a time when television personality Larsa Pippen was rumoured to be Rapper Future's girlfriend. The alleged romance between the ex-wife of Basketball legend Scottie Pippen and Future ran wild on the internet with speculation about their relationship gaining ground. Their brief relationship caused a headache for Larsa because she has repeatedly cleared the air about what really went on with Future.

Future's Larsa Pippen Song

In January 2020, Moneybagg Yo released his new album 'Time Served' which featured a new verse from Future on the cut ‘Federal Fed’. On the song, some choice wording made the fans feel that Future was taunting NBA legend Scottie Pipper over the rapper’s previous alleged affair with his ex-wife Larsa Pippen. The lyrics said "I did it by mistake, it wasn't on purpose, end up f***** your wife," Future raps. "She was choosin' up and it was on sight/Had her ridin' on me like a motorbike/Had to clean her head like a wet wipe!"

Larsa Pippen and Future's romance

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa Pippen said it was people who made more out of it than it was. Upon asking about Future’s Larsa Pippen mention in one of his songs, she replied it was stupid of him. She said he was delusional because it was not like that. Larsa revealed she was really sad during that point in her life. She was dealing with moving on and was worried about her kids if they were going to be okay. She expressed there was a lot of guilt that she felt and Future was the guy who was there to see her through it. She said he was the guy she would talk to while dealing with things and he gave her confidence when she was in a dark place.

Larsa said he served a purpose but when she thought about her future, she did not want to spend the rest of her life with him. She said everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life but it was never that serious. It was not like what people thought of it. Larsa also added that Future “wanted to ride the wave” at the time to get some controversy. She said she was truly looking for love but ever since she moved to Los Angeles, the men she linked up with only wanted to use her for fame.

After the clip of the interview was posted to Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page, Larsa went to the comments to clarify one of her statements. She wrote she did not mean he was delusional, she meant the lyric was, it was not like that. She stated she never said anything negative about him and she was done talking about her past.

Image Source: Larsa Pippen's Instagram

