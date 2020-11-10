Larsa Pippen Opens Up On Divorce With Scottie Pippen, Denies Infidelity Claims

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen has spilled the beans on her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson and her broken marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star spoke in length and vehemently denied rumours of her dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson while he was involved with Khloe Kardashian. The 46-year-old also spoke about why she's not on good terms with the Kardashians anymore.

Scottie Pippen ex-wife admits dating Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian

Speaking with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa Pippen revealed that it was she who introduced Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at a party. The 46-year-old revealed that she was already dating the Cavaliers star, denying rumours of being with the 29-year-old after he started seeing Khloe.

Larsa revealed that the couple started dating seven or 10 days after she introduced them and stated that she was happy to see them together. The 46-year-old said that it was hurtful when people thought that she had "hooked up with Thompson to ruin Khloe's life" and she would never do that.

Larsa also spoke in length on her divorce with NBA legend Scottie Pippen. The 46-year-old revealed that infidelity was never the reason for their divorce and claimed that they grew apart and fought over things. Rumours suggested that Larsa had cheated on the Chicago Bulls legend with rapper Future.

Speaking on the Larsa Pippen and Future links, Scottie Pippen ex-wife said that her relationship started after her divorce with the NBA legend. She revealed that she met Future at a party and had a respectable relationship with him, saying that they were friends who needed each other at the time.

Scottie and Larsa were married for 21 years and had four children together - Scotty Jr. (20), Preston (18), Justin (18), and Sophia (12). The couple filed for divorce in 2016 but reconciled shortly, before permanently cutting ties in 2018. The first divorce was filed by Scottie Pippen, but the latter was filed by Larsa. The 46-year-old stated irreconcilable differences between the two as a reason for divorce. She had asked for spousal support after the divorce as the two did not sign a prenup.

(Image Courtesy: Scottie Pippen, Larsa Pippen Instagram)