Malik Beasley’s Wife Alleges He Only Paid $800 In Child Support Post Seperation

According to a recent report by the US Weekly, Malik Beasley’s wife has allegedly claimed that Beasley has paid only $800 in child support ever since he left his family for Larsa Pippen. Malik Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, is firing back at her separated husband for not fulfilling his duties. After Yao filled for divorce from Beasley, her lawyers told the US weekly that the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is not holding up to his end of child support. Read on.

Malik Beasley's wife claims in a statement that her lawyers gave to the US Weekly that Mr Beasley has kicked her and her son out of their family home. The statement also said that he has only contributed $800 for the care of his son, even though he makes $15,000,000 per year in the NBA. Her lawyers then claimed that Yao is currently staying with her relatives till she can restart her career that she had kept on hold to focus on her family. Malik Beasley's net worth is currently reported to be $700k, according to Famous Net Worth website.

ALSO READ| 'Master' Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer's Lifetime Collection Revealed

Malik Beasley's divorce

The 24-year-old Malik Beasley is having a successful career at the court however his personal life is all over in the media. Malik was recently pictured with NBA legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen, and their PDA-filled photos soon found their way to social media. Beasley's wife Montana Yao subsequently filled a divorce after seeing pictures of her husband with Larsa Pippen. Post which Yao was asked to leave the house by the NBA star.

In a long Instagram post, Yao thanked her followers for all their love and support in what is a 'pretty rough" time for her. The 23-year-old model claimed that she along with Malik Beasley's child Makai were asked to leave their family home 10 days ago, and she is pretty much confused with the timeline of events. However, Yao revealed that there was no apology or no private or public addressing of the situation by Beasley, so far.

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam: All You Need To Know About His Philanthropic Work

A few months ago, pictures of Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley were made public when they were spotted shopping on November 23, 2020. The duo was spotted together days after the 24-year-old NBA star signed a $60 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have since received severe flak on social media.

Larsa Pippen, 46 was spotted holding hands with Malik Beasley, 24. (via @SideActionHQ) pic.twitter.com/0Xdb68sfSJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

ALSO READ| Thalapathy Vijay Worked In 15 Movies Directed By His Father S.V. Chandrasekhar?

ALSO READ| Did You Know Thalapathy Vijay Has Introduced Close To 20 Directors To Tamil Film Industry?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.