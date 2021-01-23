Charles Barkley INSULTS Malik Beasley In Public With 'He's Had A Hell Of A Year' Statement

Around a month ago, Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley were spotted on a date together. The couple were holding hands as they moved around while shopping. The photos were shared with Beasley's wife Montana Yao – who appeared unaware of the situation. Latacer, Yao asked for a divorce while the Minnesota Timberwolves star was seen with Pippen at multiple occasions. Now, even as the 2020-21 season has begun, discussions about Beasley's personal life are continuing.

Charles Barkley comments on Malik Beasley's scandal with Scottie Pippen

While Barkley's remark was subtle, the message he wanted to deliver was evident to fans. During a recent Inside the NBA episode, Barkley stated that Beasley has had a "hell of a year". This includes his legal issues, as well as his well-documented affair with Pippen.

Fans seemed to be surprised and amused at Barkley's comments, expecting them to die down as Beasley focussed on playing for the Timberwolves. Fans on Twitter seemed to love the indirect remark, many even reacting with gifs and jokes about the same. Kenny Smith, who was on the show with Beasley, had to ask Barkley to go 'easy'.

Malik Beasley ex-wife on how Beasley left his family behind

Charles Barkley "Malik Beasley is having a hell of a year' 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d15gKgO49U — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 19, 2021

Throughout the scandal, fans were calling out Beasley for cheating. Things got worse when Yao claimed that she and their child were asked to leave the house they were living. While he was being accused of adultery, Beasley was now criticized for even abandoning his child.

Per reports, Yao's lawyers have accused Beasley of giving only $800 for the care of their son, despite making $15 million. “Montana was a successful model before she met Mr. Beasley, but gave it up to focus on starting a family with him. She and her son are now forced to stay with relatives until she can restart her career," her lawyers claimed.

Larsa Pippen, 46 was spotted holding hands with Malik Beasley, 24. (via @SideActionHQ) pic.twitter.com/0Xdb68sfSJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

Beasley, as per reports, is apparently looking to move forward soon. His lawyers reportedly stated that his marriage to Yao had been brief, and they hoped the dissolution would be brief as well. “Malik looks to put this matter behind him and move forward in a positive direction both personally and professionally.”

