Larsa Pippen Returns To Miami Home After Being Spotted With Married NBA Star Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have been under heavy fire on social media after being spotted hanging out together. Beasley, who is married, was also interacting with another woman online, which only earned more flak online. On the other hand, Pippen was once again accused of being a homewrecker, not caring that Beasley has a wife and child back home.

Larsa Pippen home after being spotted spending time with Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen returns home to Scottie Pippen after being spotted with married NBA baller a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/NyJWyiT306 — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 3, 2020

After being seen with Beasley, Larsa was photographed while returning to her house in Miami this week. While on the phone with someone, she looked directly into the eyes of the photographer, apparently waiting for her to reach home. Once again, fans called her out for apparently dating someone married. Some even brought up her previous scandal with Tristan Thompson. Even though Larsa denied rumours of dating him while he was with Khloe Kardashian, fans refuse to believe her story.

As per E! News, Beasley's wife – Montana Yao – has filed for divorce after seeing multiple photos of them together. "Wow… I don't even know this man," she wrote on Instagram, adding that the whole event was "wild" and she is seeing it all for the first time. She added that in some way, the truth always shows up, but she will remain true to who she is.

Pippen chose to respond indirectly. On her own Instagram account, she wrote, "Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar". However, the damage has apparently been done as Yao has chosen to part ways with the Minnesota Timberwolves star. Beasley was also seen commented on her Instagram, asking her out on a date and promising to treat her like a queen.

Per reports, Yao was disappointed after Beasley did not show up home for his 24th birthday as they had expected. Yao has never cheated, and wanted to focus on her family. She is now at her parents, spending time with her son, who is her priority. Beasley is yet to make any kind of comment on the matter.

The story of Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley being spotted together comes days after the NBA star signed his $60 million contract with the Timberwolves. However, his legal case regarding drug possession and threat of violence charges might get him suspended this season. Beasley, along with Yao, was charged after he apparently pointed a gun at a family. He was arrested in September, but let go in some time.

According to @StarTribune, Malik Beasley was charged with drug possession and threats of violence;



“Malik Beasley angrily aimed a rifle at a couple and their teenage child in an SUV outside his Plymouth home, where a large stash of marijuana was seized by police.” pic.twitter.com/VZEpIXuJIE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 29, 2020

