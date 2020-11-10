Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Rift With The Kardashians, Blames Kim's Husband Kanye West

Real Housewives star Larsa Pippen, who happens to be, or used to be one of the closest friends of fashion and reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, has now blamed pop star and Kim’s husband Kanye West for the rift between her and the Kardashian sisters. Pippen revealed about the reasons that led to the differences between her and them on a show called Daily Pop. Here’s everything you need to know about the revelation.

Larsa Pippen opens up about rift with Kardashians, blames Kanye West

Celebrity grudges, fights and tussles very often come to the limelight when it is discovered that they have unfollowed each other on social media, especially on Instagram. According to E!Online, that is exactly what happened. The Kardashian sisters unfollowed Larsa, which initially indicated that Larsa Pippen had a feud with the Kardashians. Larsa has now come out in the open to speak up about her differences with the family. Even though she said that she couldn’t recollect any specific incident that caused the rift, she believes that Kanye West had a hand behind influencing it.

She said on the show, "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim. So, I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it." However, according to a source of E!Online, there is a whole different side to the story. The source believes that “there were a lot of random accounts and [Kim] wanted to reset it just to her family and childhood friends." The story hence has different angles to it with different sides of it, true or not, are coming out as well.

Larsa Pippen also revealed on the show that she believes that she is the “go-to person” of Kanye West when he needed to vent. She then went on to add that she is completely comfortable in distancing herself from the Kardashians, although there is no word out yet by Kanye West or the Kardashians yet on this issue. Larsa Pippen had previously been in the news for her marriage problems with Scottie Pippen, the well-known NBA star, when the news of their divorce surfaced in 2018.

