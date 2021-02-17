Larsa Pippen's Latest Revelations About Fallout With Kardashian Family

The Kardashian family have been surrounded by a number of controversies in the past. One of the most recent among them is their falling out with Larsa Pippen, who is another famous television personality. It is a well-known fact that up until their ultimate falling out, Kim Kardashian was quite close to Larsa Pippen and the two were considered to be the best of friends. However, they seem to have had a falling out and Pippen has quite recently opened up the reason behind the same. Have a look at what she said.

Larsa Pippen opens up about falling out with the Kardashian family

Larsa Pippen was known to be quite close to Kim, as they were often spotted spending time together and would also post pictures with each other on social media. However, their friendship had hit a speedbump as it was observed that the famous sisters in the Kardashian family had unfollowed her on social media. Larsa has finally decided to reveal the reason behind the fall out between them, in her interview with Hollywood Unlocked. While she believes there are multiple issues behind that, one of the major reasons would be Kanye West.

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Downplays Past Romance With Future, Says 'he Was Delusional'

She described herself as a “loyal friend” and talked about how the same support and loyalty were not reciprocated to her. The name of singer Travis Scott was also brought forth in the discussion, to which Larsa simply responded by saying that “Some people value men over friendships”. She also responded to the claims that call Larsa “toxic”, to which she replied by saying that people around her believing that she has the “best energy”.

ALSO READ: Charles Barkley INSULTS Malik Beasley In Public With 'He's Had A Hell Of A Year' Statement

Larsa Pippen had been acquainted with the Kardashian family for a long time before their falling out. She was especially close to Kim Kardashian and her sisters, but the controversy surrounding all of them have been going for a while. While Pippen has been quite vocal on this issue, the Kardashians have mostly kept quiet about this issue. There has been no response from them on Larsa’s latest claims till now.

ALSO READ: The Crew Cast Netflix: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Comedy Series

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Rift With The Kardashians, Blames Kim's Husband Kanye West

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.