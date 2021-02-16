The Crew Cast Netflix: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Comedy Series

The Crew is a comedy series which was released on Netflix on January 15, 2021. It is created by Jeff Lowell and revolves around the employees of the NASCAR garage. The boss of the garage decides to make his daughter in charge of it which does not sit well with the rest of the crew. They try to hinder her work process to get her to leave. For all those wondering about the cast of The Crew, this article provides all the details.

Also read | Michael B Jordan Rents Aquarium To Celebrate First Valentine's Day With Lori Harvey

Also read | Larsa Pippen Downplays Past Romance With Future, Says 'he Was Delusional'

The Crew cast Netflix details

Kevin James as Kevin Gibson

Kevin James played the character of Kevin Gibson in this comedy series. Kevin is the chief of the Bobby Spencer Racing team. He is the first one who takes offence at his boss' daughter taking over. He is one of the funniest of The Crew cast on Netflix.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Jillian Mueller as Catherine Spencer

Jillian Mueller essayed the character of Catherine Spencer in the series. Catherine is Bobby Spencer's daughter. He announces that she will now be taking over the garage. He is also the old boss of the racing team. She endures everything the team puts her through because she wants what is best for the garage.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Freddie Stroma as Jake

Freddie Stroma played the role of Jake. Jake is the driver of the Bobby Spencer Racing team. He one of the youngest in the crew and also one of the weirdest. He also has not won many races for the team.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Gary Anthony Williams as Chuck

Gary Anthony Williams essayed the character of Chuck in the series. He is the chief mechanic of the Bobby Spencer Racing team. He likes making money and like a brother to Kevin. He is also one of the funniest of the cast of The Crew.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Dan Ahdoot as Amir

Dan Ahdoot played the character of Amir. Amir is the chief engineer of the Bobby Spencer Racing team. He also is one of the most intriguing of the characters. He ends up eating a pebble once assuming it is a piece of mint.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Sarah Stiles as Beth

Sarah Stiles played the role of Beth in the series. She is the office manager of the Bobby Spencer Racing team. She also does not like when Catherine is chosen to lead the crew.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Also read | Olivia Wilde Lauds Harry Styles' Decision To Play Supporting Role In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Also read | Where Was 'All The Boys 3' Filmed? Explore The Stunning Shooting Locations

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.