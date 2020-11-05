The Circle Ending Explained: What Does Mae's Kayaking Shot With Drones At The End Suggest?

The Emma Watson starrer, The Circle is a techno-thriller film which released back in 2017 and is helmed by filmmaker James Ponsoldt. Although the film is based on Dave Eggers's novel of the same name which was published in 2013, the screenplay of the American film was co-written by Eggers along with Ponsoldt. The cast of The Circle boasted of Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane, Patton Oswalt, Glenne Headly, and Bill Paxton alongside Watson in the lead roles.

The film was first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival before it was released at the silver screens in April 2017. Although the film received a mixed response by the masses as well as film critics, it served well at the box office making it a commercial hit. However, the ending of The Circle 2017 movie left many confused, rather disappointed, with the way it was portrayed and how it varied from the original book. Thus, here's The Circle ending explained in detail.

The Circle Ending explained 2017

Towards the conclusion of The Circle, it is shown that Mae (Emma Watson), after being disturbed from within due to Mercer (Ellar Coltrane's) death, decides to join The Circle again against he parents' plea. Soon after joining the tech and social media company back, Mae calls Ty (John Boyega) to seek his help for something he has known. Later, at the next company meeting, Mae explains to everyone how connecting with people helped her recover from Mercer's death. She then speaks with Eamon (Tom Hanks) and invites (Tom Patton Oswalt) on stage, asking them to go fully transparent about what's going on behind the scenes, much to their embarrassment.

She also sets the record straight that Ty has found their confidential emails and accounts to expose them to everyone. However, after an embarrassed Tom and Eamon leave the stage, she stands by her ideology of having transparency. Then, the last shot of the film shows an untroubled Mae going kayaking being surrounded by drones with the quote, "The world cannot wait" which hints at the idea of privacy not existing for her anymore.

