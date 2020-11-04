His House Ending Explained: How Was Rial And Bol's Past Connected To Nyagak's Ghost?

His House is the latest horror film that has hit Netflix. The film is directed by Remi Weekes. The film revolves around a refuge couple from South Sudan who escape to an English town. But soon they realise that their house in this English town is haunted and has an evil spirit desperate for vengeance awaiting them. But this film’s end has confused many people. So here is a detailed explanation of the His House ending.

His House Ending Explained

His House's Ending is a bit complicated. Hence to understand it better, one should know the basic plot of this new Netflix horror film. It all starts when Bol and Rial, a refugee couple, escape South Sudan with their daughter Nyagak. The couple and their daughter encounter many difficulties and end up boarding an overcrowded motorboat.

But unfortunately, Nyagakk and many other Africans travelling in this motorboat do not survive the stormy weather and end up dying in the accident. But Bol and Rial survive the stormy weather and reach Europe. They are granted probation asylum in Britain for three months. Soon the British Government assigns them a tiny and worn outhouse on the outskirts of London.

Bol instructs Rial to adapt the British style of living in order to blend in with the crowd. While Bol adapts this style, Rial wants to stay true to her roots. Apart from their growing differences while staying in London, Bol and Rial both experience some strange and disturbing incidents in their house. They see visions of Nyagak and a strange man walking through the walls of their house. Soon Rial realises that this man is an apeth and his living in their house.

Ending of His House

The ending of the film is connected to how Bol and Rial escaped South Sudan. When a massacre ensues in South Sudan, many rescue missions are present to help families. Bol and Rial are lucky enough to escape the massacre, unlike their friends. When they reach a bus stop to escape their town, only couples with kids are allowed to board the bus.

Hence when Bol notices Nyagak in the crowd he kidnaps her and thus the couple board the bus with the girl. But Nyagak’s real mother is left behind to die. The apeth in the house demands Bol to offer his life to get Nyagak in return. Bol agrees to this deal but Rial does not. When the apeth tries to enter Bol’s body, Rial cuts the apeth’s throat and saves her husband. In the end, Bol and Rial decide to stay in the same house with all the ghosts from South Sudan and Nyagak.

