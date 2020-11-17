The Crown Season 4 Ending Explained And All Other Questions From The Series Answered

The Crown season 4 ending left the audiences with a bunch of questions related to the show and how it would progress forward. Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher proved to be pivotal characters for the show who created suspense around the series. Fans are eager to know as to what the fate of the characters will be in the upcoming season. Thus, here is The Crown season 4 ending explained, along with a bunch of other questions from the show.

The Crown season 4 ending explained

What happens at the end of The Crown season 4?

The Crown season 4 end was based completely around Diana the Princess of Wales. In the show, it is portrayed that as a young woman, Diana always dreamed of a fairy-tale life after she married the Prince. However, things soon began to fall apart for the couple as they both began having affairs. The couple in the series is headed towards separation, despite Elizabeth warning Prince Charles against separation. Meanwhile, Prince Philip tries to make amends with Princess Diana in order to keep everything from falling apart. He tries to explain to her what it is like to be an outsider entering the Royal family. He urges her to make things work rather than going through with the separation.

Diana explains that she always wanted a fairy-tale life and had a different idea of what it is to be a princess. However, she mentions that her life currently is nothing like she dreamed of. Phillip continues to urge her and even warns her that there will be serious consequences if she doesn’t make it work. Fans have now begun to wonder if that was a threat to Diana’s life or was it just something Philip meant in reference to his family falling apart. In reality, Princess Diana does meet with an unfortunate end. She also does not lose the support of the people like Phillip warns her about in the show. The next season for The Crown will focus on this aspect and will feature the death of Princess Diana, who was killed in a fatal car accident in 1997. Diana was 36 at the time of her death when the car accident occurred in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. Thus, The Crown season 4 ending created quite some amount of foreshadowing of what one could expect in the next season. The death of Princess Diana will be something that will feature in the next season now that Philip has mentioned something related to “serious consequences”.

