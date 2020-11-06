V For Vendetta Ending Explained; What Did The Crowd Of Masked People Signify?

V for Vendetta is a dystopian political action drama film that released in the year 2006. The film is directed by James McTeigue and is written by Wachowskis and stars Natalie Portman in the lead role. Recently, netizens flooded social media with questions about the ending of the film and what did the ending mean in the movie.

Plot of the film

The plot of the film revolves around Evey Hammond who is an average citizen of the United Kingdom. She is taken away by a man who is known by the letter V. He tells her that she would have to hide in his house for one year and though there is reluctance at first, soon they form a bond.

Soon the mysterious past of V is revealed to the police. Inspector Eric Finch is tasked with capturing him and he sets on the mission. However, while on mission to capture V, he starts to question everything his government stands for.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

V for Vendetta ending

In the final scene of the film, the army protecting the parliament tries to defend the parliament from the crown-wearing symbolic masks like V. However, they receive no orders, because there was “no response from the command” and they let the crowd walk past them and “stand down”.

Meanwhile, Evey finds a bunch of roses that she lays on V’s body. When the clock strikes midnight, she pulls the lever of the train filled with explosives. The parliament building explodes and collapses and the fireworks make the symbol of V.

When Eric Finch asks Evey to reveal the identity of V, she says, “he was all of us”. The crowd of people wearing a mask like V start taking it off one by one and Evey is heard saying, “No one will ever forget that night”.

V for Vendetta ending explained

The movie has a symbolic as well as an open ending. When people took off their masks, it symbolised that the mask was a symbol of protest and the people and faces behind the mask did not matter. It symbolises that they all were supporting an idea and that while a person may die, but “ideas are bulletproof”.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.