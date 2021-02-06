Late Anna Nicole Smith's Belongings Makes Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Emotional

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead got the chance to see her mother’s personal items for the first time. Nicole Smith tragically died at the age of 39 on February 8, 2007. Tears roll down Dannielynn’s eyes as she saw her late mom’s belongings.

Also Read | Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Evans Pens An Emotional Note On Coping With 'excruciating Pain'

Dannielynn Birkhead gets emotional seeing mom Anna Nicole Smith’s belongings

14-year-old Dannielynn Birkhead was a baby during Anna Nicole Smith’s death. In the new ABC 20/20 special Anna Nicole Smith: Tragic Beauty, she got to see a treasure collection of her mother’s memorabilia that she and her dad, Larry, kept. There were several personal items of Nicole Smith that Dannielynn Birkhead collected. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter also got to see a photo album of Polaroids that features Nicole Smith holding her newborn child in the hospital, and Birkhead was moved by seeing it.

Larry has treasured the items for years in storage, and it was the first time when Dannielynn Birkhead got to see them. Larry said that Dannielynn had a “big heart” like her mom, so he thinks she will appreciate those things. The collection has Nicole Smith’s wedding dress to various gowns she worn to events. Dannielynn Birkhead was filled with joy seeing her mom’s personal items. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter wiped a tear from her eye after being emotional seeing the photos.

Also Read | Jenny Slate Almost Named Her Newborn Daughter THIS; Know What It Was

Anna Nicole Smith's Legacy: @DebRobertsABC previews tonight's #ABC2020 following Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead's journey learning about the mom Dannielynn never knew. Watch "Tragic Beauty" tonight at 9/8c on @ABC. https://t.co/DSRhLLS2Mo pic.twitter.com/HohWKgQjKj — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 5, 2021

Also Read | Marilyn Manson Accused Of Showing Singer Phoebe Bridgers His 'Rape Room'

How did Anna Nicole Smith die?

Anna Nicole Smith was found dead in Room 607 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. A seven-week investigation took place which involved medical and forensic examinations. The cause of her demise was announced to be “combined drug intoxication” with the sleeping medication chloral hydrate. No illegal drugs were found in her system. The reports were made public and can be found on the internet. There were 11 drugs in her system which includes some of her prescribed ones with others written for her close friends. Anna Nicole Smith’s death shocked and saddened many. Her funeral happened on March 2, 2007.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Road To Recovery Post Endometriosis Surgery; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.